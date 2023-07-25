Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary to create joint venture for green energy transmission from Caspian Sea to Europe

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary to create joint venture for green energy transmission from Caspian Sea to Europe

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a joint venture for green energy transmission from the Caspian Sea to Europe, Minister of Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The document was signed in Bucharest.

In Bucharest, we signed the MoU with counterparts from Georgia, Romania and Hungary on the establishment of a joint venture between 4 countries for the implementation of the project, which envisages the green energy transmission from the Caspian Sea to Europe,” Minister Shahbazov tweeted.

