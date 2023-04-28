Azerbaijan GP: F1 qualifying kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 28, at 17:00, F1 qualifying for 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started in Baku, News.Az reports.

Ten teams with two drivers from each are competing in the race.

World-famous drivers Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen and others are vying for the first places.

At just over 6.003km, the Baku City Circuit is the second longest circuit in F1.

It’s also F1’s fastest street circuit with drivers comfortably reaching speeds of 360km/h along the over 2km-long straight along Neftchilar Avenue, Baku city.

Moreover, many of the 20 turns are sharp, especially around Baku’s Old City, which leaves little room for error. So skill, discipline, teamwork and fortune are more important than car speed.

The return of F1 to Baku on April 28th - 30th marks the seventh time the pinnacle of motorsport has raced on the streets of Azerbaijan’s historic capital city.

News.Az