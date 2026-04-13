Sinlaku: Strongest storm of 2026 targets U.S. islands

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A powerful and potentially devastating storm is closing in on U.S. territory in the Western Pacific, putting tens of thousands of residents in danger.

Super Typhoon Sinlaku has rapidly intensified into the strongest storm on Earth so far in 2026, unleashing sustained winds of up to 180 mph and gusts reaching 220 mph, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The storm is now tracking toward the Northern Mariana Islands, where around 50,000 people live across the islands of Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

Forecasters warn the next 48 hours could be catastrophic, with the typhoon expected to strike late Monday into Tuesday. Even with slight weakening, Sinlaku is still projected to hit with winds between 155 and 160 mph—equivalent to a powerful Category 4 or 5 hurricane.

Recent forecast shifts place the storm’s path closer to Tinian, potentially passing directly over the island or between Rota and Saipan. Small changes in track could determine which areas face the storm’s most destructive core.

Typhoon warnings are in effect for Rota, Tinian, and Saipan, while Guam, home to key U.S. military bases, remains under a tropical storm warning.

Authorities have already taken emergency measures:

Flights canceled through midweek

Schools and government offices closed

Emergency shelters opened

The danger extends far beyond extreme winds. The National Weather Service is forecasting 15–20 inches of rain for Guam and Rota and 8–15 inches for Tinian and Saipan.

With the storm stretching up to 400 miles wide, heavy rainfall will impact areas far from the center, raising the risk of flash flooding, landslides in mountainous areas and rapid runoff and infrastructure damage.

Coastal regions face additional threats, with waves expected to reach 15 feet, combined with storm surge that could trigger severe flooding, beach erosion, and widespread coastal damage through midweek.

Residents across the Northern Mariana Islands are now racing to prepare as one of the most intense storms of the year approaches.

Meteorologists warn that while slight weakening is possible, Sinlaku remains an extremely dangerous system, capable of causing widespread destruction across the region.

News.Az