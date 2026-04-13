KSA restores key oil pipeline damaged during US-Iran war

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Saudi Arabia has restored full oil pumping capacity through its critical East-West pipeline, days after attacks during the recent Iran conflict disrupted parts of its energy infrastructure.

The country’s energy ministry said the pipeline is now operating at around 7 million barrels per day, with damaged facilities repaired and back online, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The East-West pipeline is a vital export route, especially as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has faced disruptions amid regional tensions.

Saudi officials said recent strikes had temporarily reduced oil production capacity by about 600,000 barrels per day and cut pipeline throughput by roughly 700,000 barrels per day.

Operations were also affected across key energy sites, including oil, gas, refining, petrochemical, and electricity facilities in multiple regions.

The ministry added that lost output has largely been recovered, including volumes from the Manifa oilfield, while restoration work continues at the Khurais facility, where production had also been impacted.

Despite the damage, authorities emphasized the speed of the recovery, saying it would help ensure stable energy supplies to both domestic and global markets.

The development comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, which have raised concerns over the security of energy infrastructure and global oil flows.

The swift restoration of the pipeline is seen as a key step in maintaining supply continuity and stabilizing markets during a period of heightened uncertainty.

News.Az