Coachella 2026: Karol G makes history as first Latina headliner

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Thousands of music fans packed into Indio, California on Sunday as Weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival wrapped up with a historic moment.

Karol G took center stage at 9:55 p.m. on the iconic Coachella Stage, becoming the first Latina artist ever to headline the festival—a milestone widely celebrated across the music world, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Gates opened at 1 p.m., welcoming thousands to the Empire Polo Club for a genre-spanning lineup that highlighted both global superstars and emerging talent.

Alongside Karol G’s history-making set, Sunday featured performances from major names including Young Thug, Iggy Pop, Fatboy Slim, Foster the People, and rising acts like Laufey and Wet Leg.

In a unique twist, the festival also hosted its first-ever TV screening, debuting the season three premiere of Euphoria just before midnight at the campgrounds. The screening was offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday’s performances were dominated by Justin Bieber, with fans dubbing the day “Bieberchella.” While his presence drew massive crowds—and heavy traffic—some attendees criticized the set, calling it underwhelming and overly reliant on pre-recorded visuals.

Earlier in the day, indie band Geese surprised fans with a cover of Bieber’s hit “Baby,” gaining attention as a potential breakout act.

One of the most talked-about collaborations came from Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize, performing together as “Nine Inch Noize,” delivering a standout set that earned strong reviews.

Other artists who lit up the festival on Saturday included PinkPantheress, The Strokes, Giveon, and Addison Rae.

A special moment came when Billy Corgan joined Sombr on stage for a performance of the iconic track “1979.”

Veteran performers like David Byrne and Jack White also earned praise for delivering high-energy sets that resonated with younger audiences.

Friday night saw Sabrina Carpenter headline, unveiling “Sabrina’s Pit Stop,” an immersive pop-up experience created with Airbnb. The installation featured themed photo sets, custom drinks, and exclusive merchandise.

Other performers on opening day included The xx, Disclosure, Lykke Li, and Moby.

This year’s festival also introduced a new art installation inspired by Radiohead, showcasing visuals and archival material from their albums “Kid A” and “Amnesiac,” created by Thom Yorke and artist Stanley Donwood.

Weekend 2 of Coachella is scheduled for April 17–19, promising another round of major performances and cultural moments.

News.Az