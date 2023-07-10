Azerbaijan, Hungary to build aluminum beverage can production and filling factory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Hungary will build an aluminum beverage can production and filling factory.

A shareholders agreement was signed between Azerbaijan Investment Company JSC and Hell Energy company of Hungary, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter.

He noted that the plant will be built in Azerbaijan.

“At the ceremony attended by Peter Szijjártó, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, a shareholders agreement was signed between Azerbaijan Investment Company JSC and Hell Energy company of Hungary. According to the agreement, an aluminum beverage can production and filling factory will be constructed in Azerbaijan,” Minister Jabbarov said.

He emphasized that the implementation of the project will contribute to the strengthening of cooperation between the business circles of the two countries, the increase of local production and the provision of employment.

News.Az