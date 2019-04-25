Azerbaijan invites Chinese companies to co-op in alternative energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has invited Chinese companies to cooperate in the field of alternative energy, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports on April 25 with reference to the Energy Ministry.

Shahbazov made the remarks in Beijing at the meeting with Head of China’s National Energy Administration Zhang Jianhua. The parties discussed expansion of ties in the energy sector and cooperation within the "One Belt One Road" initiative.

Shahbazov noted that the signing of documents worth $821 million between Azerbaijan and China, which took place on April 24, creates new opportunities for expanding cooperation between the countries. “We hope that we will be able to continue this success in the field of energy,” the minister added.

At the meeting, attention was drawn to the possibility of cooperation in the fields of oil, gas, petrochemicals, processing industry, electric power industry and alternative energy.

Zhang Jianhua noted the importance of strengthening mutual activities of the companies of the two countries operating in the energy sector. In his words, the administration headed by him will make efforts to expand the participation of Chinese companies in Azerbaijan’s energy sector including the field of alternative energy.

Shahbazov invited the Chinese side to visit Azerbaijan to explore the potential for cooperation in the field of alternative energy.

