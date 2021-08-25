Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects for co-op in civil aviation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 25, AZAL President Jahangir Askerov has met with Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek, the embassy said.

The high level of relations between the two countries, including in the field of civil aviation, was noted at a bilateral meeting.

The management of AZAL noted that after the opening of air borders between the two countries, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Azerbaijan Airlines” operates flights between Baku and Tel Aviv twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

In turn, George Deek emphasized that Israeli airlines - “ISR Air” and “Arkia Airlines” also plan to resume flights to Azerbaijan this autumn.

The sides expressed confidence that as quarantine restrictions ease and the epidemiological situation improves, the possibility of increasing passenger traffic and cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Israel will be considered.

News.Az

