Azerbaijan joins CyberTech Global 2020 conference in Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international exhibition and conference CyberTech Global 2020 has kicked off in Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, AzerTag reports.

A video message of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was shown at the conference.

Then at the event, for the first time, information was provided on 5G technology and cyber-attacks that were carried out using this technology.

Chief of Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Faig Farmanov is representing Azerbaijan at the event, which is attended by some 18,000 participants.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Board of Israel Electric Corporation Yiftah Ron-Tal said that today more than 1 billion people live without electricity. “This is what motivates us to expand our green energy activities.”

According to him, one of the most effective steps to combat cyber-attacks is to support startups operating in this field. “Only in 2019, a total of USD1.9 billion was invested in Israel’s 12 cybersecurity startups.”

Speaking about the intensity of cyber-attacks around the world, Yiftah Ron-Tal said that over 11,000 attacks are recorded every second.

News.Az

News.Az