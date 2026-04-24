US Space Force taps 12 firms for $3.2 billion Golden Dome missile defense contracts

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The U.S. Space Force has awarded contracts worth up to $3.2 billion to 12 companies to develop space-based missile ​defense interceptor systems, advancing U.S. President Donald Trump's Golden ‌Dome plan.

Golden Dome, expected to cost $185 billion, envisions expanding ground-based defenses such as interceptor missiles, sensors and command-and-control systems while adding space-based elements to ​detect, track and potentially counter incoming threats from orbit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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These ​would include advanced satellite networks and still-debated orbital ⁠weaponry.

The Space Force granted initial prototype agreements to develop space-based ​interceptors capable of neutralizing missile threats shortly after launch, marking ​a significant shift in U.S. missile defense strategy.

Unlike existing ground-based systems, the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program deploys weapons in orbit, enabling the U.S. military ​to engage and destroy threats earlier in their flight ​path.

In late 2025 and early 2026, Space Force's Space Systems Command awarded ‌20 ⁠agreements to companies including SpaceX, Northrop Grumman (NOC.N), opens new tab, Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), opens new tab and Anduril, with a potential combined award value of up to $3.2 billion to "ensure the government maintains contracting flexibility to award to ​the best provider," ​according to ⁠a statement from the Space Force.

The program aims to develop a space-based missile defense interceptor ​system that will demonstrate an integrated capability within ​the ⁠Golden Dome for America architecture by 2028.

The Space Force also awarded about half a dozen small Golden Dome contracts to build competing ⁠missile ​defense prototypes, kicking off a race ​for future deals worth tens of billions of dollars, Reuters reported in November.

News.Az