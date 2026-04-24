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Germany's financial watchdog BaFin orders UniCredit to stop provocative Commerzbank ads

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Germany's financial watchdog BaFin orders UniCredit to stop provocative Commerzbank ads
Source: Reuters

Germany's banking ​watchdog BaFin ‌on Friday said it ​had ​ordered the Italian lender ⁠UniCredit (CRDI.MI), opens new tab ​to stop ​improper advertising related to its ​attempt to ​take over Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), opens new tab, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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BaFin ‌said ⁠UniCredit published ads across Europe ​that ​were ⁠provocative and unobjective, ​containing "speculations regarding ​the ⁠financial situation of ⁠Commerzbank."


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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