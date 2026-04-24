Germany's financial watchdog BaFin orders UniCredit to stop provocative Commerzbank ads
Source: Reuters
Germany's banking watchdog BaFin on Friday said it had ordered the Italian lender UniCredit (CRDI.MI), opens new tab to stop improper advertising related to its attempt to take over Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), opens new tab, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
BaFin said UniCredit published ads across Europe that were provocative and unobjective, containing "speculations regarding the financial situation of Commerzbank."
By Faig Mahmudov