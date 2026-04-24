Germany's financial watchdog BaFin orders UniCredit to stop provocative Commerzbank ads

Germany's financial watchdog BaFin orders UniCredit to stop provocative Commerzbank ads

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany's banking ​watchdog BaFin ‌on Friday said it ​had ​ordered the Italian lender ⁠UniCredit (CRDI.MI), opens new tab ​to stop ​improper advertising related to its ​attempt to ​take over Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), opens new tab, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

BaFin ‌said ⁠UniCredit published ads across Europe ​that ​were ⁠provocative and unobjective, ​containing "speculations regarding ​the ⁠financial situation of ⁠Commerzbank."

News.Az