Trump says Iran preparing offer as talks set to resume in Pakistan

Trump says Iran preparing offer as talks set to resume in Pakistan

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US President Donald Trump has said Iran is preparing a proposal aimed at meeting American demands, as both sides move towards renewed talks expected to take place in Pakistan.

Speaking in a phone interview, Mr Trump said Tehran was in the process of formulating an offer but indicated that details were not yet known, News.az reports.

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“They’re making an offer and we’ll have to see,” he said, adding that he could not yet specify what the proposal would include.

When pressed on who Washington was negotiating with, Mr Trump declined to give specifics, saying only that the United States was dealing “with the people that are in charge now”.

Envoys to travel to Islamabad

The White House confirmed that senior representatives will be dispatched for the next phase of discussions.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner are expected to travel to Islamabad, with their departure scheduled for Saturday morning.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the trip follows outreach from Iran requesting direct talks.

Officials expressed cautious optimism that the discussions could help move negotiations forward, though no formal agenda has been made public.

Iran signals readiness for talks

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is also expected in Islamabad, where he is due to discuss proposals aimed at restarting peace negotiations with the United States.

The planned meetings come amid fragile diplomatic conditions, with tensions between the two countries still elevated despite earlier ceasefire announcements.

While both sides have indicated a willingness to engage, significant disagreements remain, particularly over security measures and regional military activity.

Uncertainty remains

The potential Iranian offer represents a possible step towards de-escalation, but uncertainty continues to surround the process.

Mr Trump has previously said he is open to diplomacy but has also maintained pressure measures, including a naval presence in the region.

Analysts say the outcome of the Islamabad talks could prove pivotal in determining whether recent efforts to stabilise relations gain traction or falter.

For now, markets and policymakers alike will be watching closely for any concrete developments emerging from the expected negotiations.

News.Az