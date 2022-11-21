Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss enhancement of mutual investments

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Director of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Umbriel Temiraliev has visited Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), News.az reports.

Head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev highlighted the activities and main goals of the agency, the favorable business and investment environment created in Azerbaijan. He also highlighted the prospects for development of cooperation between the two agencies.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on enhancement of mutual investments and relations between the countries’ business circles.

News.Az