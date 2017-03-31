Azerbaijan may not attend central bank governors’ club meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov is not expected to take part in the upcoming meeting of the Central Bank Governors’

The meeting of the Central Bank Governors’ Club of Central Asia, Black Sea Region and Balkan Countries will be held April 2-4 in the Turkish province of Antalya, the Central Bank of Turkey said.

Heads of the central banks - members of the club - will exchange views on issues of monetary policy, financial stability and economic sustainability.

The Central Bank Governors’ Club of Central Asia, Black Sea Region and Balkan Countries was established in 1998 for the development of relations between the central banks, study of the possibilities of technical cooperation in the banking and financial sectors, and the exchange of information in the financial and regulatory spheres.

The club unites the central banks of 25 countries, including the CIS countries, Central and Southeastern Europe, as well as Georgia, Turkey, Israel and China.

News.Az

