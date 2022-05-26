Russian president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day,” Putin said in a congratulatory message.

“Your country’s achievements in socio-economic development are acknowledged by everyone,” said the Russian president, stressing that Azerbaijan has rightfully gained influence on the global arena, and plays an important role in addressing topical issues on the international agenda.

“We note with pleasure the Russia-Azerbaijan high-level bilateral relations. The Declaration on “Allied interaction” signed in February will undoubtedly contribute to the strengthening of the quality of bilateral ties in all spheres, which fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples,” he said.

“Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I cordially wish you the best of health and success, and all citizens of Azerbaijan happiness and prosperity,” Putin added.

News.Az