Prominent Iranian veterinarian and activist Iman Memarian arrested in Tehran

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Iranian authorities have arrested Iman Memarian, a veterinarian and environmental activist, in Tehran and transferred him to an undisclosed location.



According to information obtained by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, Iranian government forces raided Memarian’s workplace in Tehran on Monday, April 21, 2026, and took him into custody, News.Az reports, citing Hengaw.

Memarian is a graduate of the University of Tehran and has been active for years in the field of wildlife conservation.

People close to him said he suffers from an underlying medical condition and requires continuous care and regular medication.

Several days after his arrest, no information has been made available regarding his place of detention, the authority responsible for the arrest or any charges against him.

Efforts by his family and colleagues to obtain information have so far been unsuccessful.

News.Az