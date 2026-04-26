Chaos at the White House correspondents' dinner as shots ring out - VIDEO
Security breach at Washington Hilton: Trump evacuated during high-profile dinner.
FBI Director Kash Patel said agents had begun examining the suspect’s background, motives and movements before the attack, and appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward, News.Az reports, citing Outlook India.
“No piece of information is too small; no piece of information is inadequate. We will evaluate it all,” Patel said.
Several US media outlets identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California.
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Witnesses inside the hotel said they heard between five and eight shots, followed by screams and a swift lockdown as security personnel moved guests away from entrances and sealed access points.
Online claims regarding the suspect’s political affiliations, donations and educational background have circulated widely, but none have been independently confirmed by investigators. Authorities said the inquiry remains active.
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🚨BREAKING: Dramatic new video shows law enforcement with guns drawn searching for the shooter and yelling “We have one down" as panic and confusion erupted after gunshots were heard at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. | Gianno Caldwell♬ original sound - Fox News
By Leyla Şirinova