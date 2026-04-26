Sevastopol governor: 71 drones downed in "massive" Ukrainian air raid

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Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported that Russian forces intercepted 71 Ukrainian drones over Sevastopol last night in what he described as one of the most massive aerial attacks on the city to date.

The Ukrainian armed forces carried out one of the most massive attacks on Sevastopol last night, with Russian air defenses downing 71 enemy drones, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported. "Last night, the enemy carried out one of the most massive air raids on Sevastopol. Air defenses, the Black Sea Fleet, and our mobile fire groups destroyed 71 air targets. One person was killed and four were injured last night," he wrote on his Max channel, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The regional head also noted that 34 apartment buildings and 17 private homes were damaged as a result of the attack.

News.Az