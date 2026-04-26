Maia Sandu joins Zelenskyy in Kyiv to mark 40th Chornobyl anniversary

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Moldova’s President Maia Sandu arrived in Kyiv on Sunday, April 26, on a visit marking the 40th anniversary of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster.

“40 years after Chornobyl, I’m in Kyiv for talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and traveling to Chornobyl to honor those who gave their health and lives for Europe,” Sandu wrote, News.Az reports, citing Ukrinform.

The Moldovan leader also said her country “stands with those who build, not destroy.”

“Disasters know no borders – neither should solidarity. Moldova stands with those who build, not destroy,” she added.As previously reported by Ukrinform, Sunday, April 26, marks 40 years since the worst man-made disaster in human history.

In the early hours of April 26, 1986, at 1:23, a powerful explosion occurred at the fourth reactor unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, destroying part of the reactor building and turbine hall.

News.Az