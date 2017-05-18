Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss establishment of joint investment fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Qatar have discussed the establishment of a joint investment fund, AzerTag reports.

The discussion was held as a delegation led by chairman of Barwa Bank of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed met with Azerbaijani officials, including deputy head of the Presidential Administration, chief of the Administration's Foreign Relations Department Novruz Mammadov, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund Shahmar Movsumov, as well as top management of SOCAR, Baku International Sea Trade Port, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), Azerbaijan Investment Company, Khazar International Investment Company, Pasha Holding, Gilan Holding and Synergy Group.

The Qatari delegation was provided with detailed information on Azerbaijan's economy, as well as the reconstruction of roads as part of the East-West and North-South corridors, construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the commissioning of international airports, construction of the International Sea Trade Port and the establishment of a special economic zone with free trade regime.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted his country's economy, and shared his views on mutual investment making.

They discussed prospects for making investment in Azerbaijan's real estate sector, construction of hotels and shopping centers, and cooperation in the field of logistics and agriculture.

News.Az

