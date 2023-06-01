Azerbaijan remains main guarantor of European energy security - Geoffrey Pyatt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan remains the main guarantor of European energy security, Geoffrey Pyatt, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, said at a briefing, News.az reports.

"We are very grateful for the contributions Azerbaijan has made to the European energy security. I am very enthusiastic about the prospects that we see for Azerbaijan in the context of energy transition, which is a critical component amid global climate crisis," he said.

Pyatt added that he had an opportunity to visit the Sangachal terminal, and see, where the Southern Gas Corridor starts, where the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline starts, noting that these two resources have been very important in regard with securing energy supplies to Europe in the face of Russia-Ukraine war.

News.Az