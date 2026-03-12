Yandex metrika counter

First 6 days of Iran war cost US over $11 billion

Source: US Navy

The first six days of the war with Iran cost the United States more than $11.3 billion, officials from the United States Department of Defense told senators during a closed-door briefing earlier this week.

The estimate does not include several additional expenses related to the operation, such as the buildup of military equipment and personnel before the initial strikes, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

As a result, lawmakers believe the total cost could rise further.

Earlier media reports had indicated that defense officials told members of Congress in previous briefings that about $5.6 billion worth of munitions were used during the first two days of the conflict. The latest figures suggest the average cost of the war has been significantly higher than previously estimated.

The first wave of the attack used weapons such as the AGM-154 glide bomb, which costs between $578,000 and $836,000 each. The US Navy purchased about 3,000 of these nearly twenty years ago.

Since then, the US military has indicated it plans to shift toward much cheaper options, like the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM). The smallest JDAM warhead costs around $1,000, while the guidance kit is priced at roughly $38,000.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

