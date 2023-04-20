Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reports GDP growth in non-oil and gas sector

The GDP in Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector grew by 4.9 percent in the first three months of 2023, the country’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“In January-March 2023, the GDP in the non-oil and gas sector grew by 4.9% and amounted to 16 bln. 959.8 mln. manats,” the minister noted.

“The increase in the non-oil-gas sector is a reflection of the reforms carried out for the diversification of our economy,” he added.

