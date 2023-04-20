Azerbaijan reports GDP growth in non-oil and gas sector
- 19 Apr 2023 23:11
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 183894
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-reports-gdp-growth-in-non-oil-and-gas-sector Copied
The GDP in Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector grew by 4.9 percent in the first three months of 2023, the country’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
“In January-March 2023, the GDP in the non-oil and gas sector grew by 4.9% and amounted to 16 bln. 959.8 mln. manats,” the minister noted.
“The increase in the non-oil-gas sector is a reflection of the reforms carried out for the diversification of our economy,” he added.