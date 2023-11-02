Azerbaijan set to increase defense and national security spending in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2024, Azerbaijan is set to allocate over 6.4 billion manats ($3.77 billion) to defense and national security expenditures from the state budget, which is 6 percent up compared to this year, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday.

Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov made the remarks during discussions of the draft Law of Azerbaijan "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024", held at the parliamentary Committee for Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, News.Az reports.

“These funds will create financial support for further increasing the power of our army, ensuring the inviolability of the country's borders, increasing the combat readiness and professionalism of the armed forces, and further improving the social security and service conditions of the servicemen,” the minister said

News.Az