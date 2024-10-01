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State Budget
Tag:
State Budget
French government survives non-confidence votes
23 Jan 2026-15:44
Japan approves record 122T yen budget for 2026
26 Dec 2025-10:47
Azerbaijani parliament approves 2026 state budget bill
09 Dec 2025-13:13
UK economic growth slower than expected in third quarter
13 Nov 2025-13:25
UK unemployment rate hits 5% ahead of key budget announcement
11 Nov 2025-14:06
Azerbaijan’s Economic Council reviews budget forecasts, economic priorities
13 Sep 2025-18:05
US defense firms struggle while European arms makers post strong gains
22 Feb 2025-10:58
French PM Bayrou faces new no-confidence motion over budget law
10 Feb 2025-17:44
Azerbaijan’s president approves 2025 state budget
27 Dec 2024-10:57
Japan to set record $735 billion budget for fiscal year amid rising costs
25 Dec 2024-15:46
Latest News
Baku hosts NATO training course
Drone incident in Dubai Creek Harbour exposes aecurity vulnerabilities -
DETAILS
China beats Taiwan in extra time to advance to Women’s Asian Cup semis
Market turmoil drives the dollar higher as investors seek safety
Ukrainian drones hit Krasnodar port and oil refinery
World on the brink of the biggest energy crisis in history -
OUR
ANALYSIS
Global fuel crisis: Oil prices surge over 40% since the Iran conflict started
Antonelli becomes youngest F1 pole-sitter in China
Bitcoin eyes new monthly highs: key price levels to track
Russian strike hits suburban train in Kharkiv region
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