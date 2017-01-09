Azerbaijan, Switzerland mull prospects of int’l transport corridors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Switzerland have discussed transportation of Swiss cargos via the international North-South and South-West transport corridors.

The issue was discussed during the bilateral meeting in Zurich between Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov and President of InterRail Holding AG Hans Reinhard, the press service of Azerbaijan Railways said in a message Jan. 9, Trend reports.

The prospects of cooperation with Swiss partners were also discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, Javid Gurbanov said that thanks to the support of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan actively participates in the implementation of international transport corridors and important steps aimed at increasing the country’s transit potential are taken.

“Our main goal is to attract transit cargos by using Azerbaijan’s favorable geographical location for freight traffic via the routes from Central Asia to Europe passing through the country’s territory and vice versa,” said Gurbanov.

All opportunities have been mobilized in order to attract cargo traffic for these routes, he added.

Gurbanov also highlighted the close ties with Switzerland’s Stadler Rail Group. Currently, double-decker electric trains manufactured by the company run on the Baku-Sumgait route. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Railways ordered 30 sleeping-type cars from Stadler for trains, which will run on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route in the future.

Hans Reinhard, for his part, noted that they are very interested in commissioning of the North-South transportation corridor. Reinhard also spoke about the importance of strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC in this field.

InterRail Holding AG is a part of TransInvest Group – the international transportation and logistics group based in Switzerland. TransInvest Holding operates in 34 countries with the help of 111 private companies, including in Russia, countries of Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia.

InterRail Holding AG is one of the leading companies in the field of services on transportation via railway in Europe and Eurasia.

The company has offices and subsidiaries in Belarus, China, Germany, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

