Azerbaijan to add 160 Chinese electric buses to public bus fleet this year

A total of 160 electric buses imported from Chinese BYD Company Limited will be added to the public bus fleet in Azerbaijan, Fariz Aliyev, Department Head of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said on Monday, News.Az reports.

He made the remarks at a panel session on the theme “Potential Synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route". The panel session was held on the sidelines of a conference on Azerbaijan-China relations held in Baku on Monday.

“Azerbaijan is currently introducing electric-powered buses to the public transport system,” he emphasized.

