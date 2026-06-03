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Canada to extend US steel and aluminum tariff measures for one year

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Canada to extend US steel and aluminum tariff measures for one year
Source: Reuters

Canada will extend steel ​tariff-rate quotas and tariff ‌relief on certain U.S. steel and aluminum ​imports by ​one year, Finance Minister François-Philippe ⁠Champagne said ​on Wednesday, citing the ​need to shield workers from global excess capacity ​and give industry ​longer-term certainty, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The extensions, subject to ‌cabinet ⁠approval, would run to June 27 and June 30, ​2027, ​respectively, ⁠with imports exceeding quota limits ​still facing a ​50% ⁠tariff, the government said in a ⁠statement.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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