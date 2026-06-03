Canada to extend US steel and aluminum tariff measures for one year
Source: Reuters
Canada will extend steel tariff-rate quotas and tariff relief on certain U.S. steel and aluminum imports by one year, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday, citing the need to shield workers from global excess capacity and give industry longer-term certainty, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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The extensions, subject to cabinet approval, would run to June 27 and June 30, 2027, respectively, with imports exceeding quota limits still facing a 50% tariff, the government said in a statement.
By Faig Mahmudov