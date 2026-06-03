CrowdStrike reports higher operating expenses as AI investments gain pace
CrowdStrike (CRWD.O), opens new tab reported a 15% jump in its first-quarter operating expenses on Wednesday, as the cybersecurity company ramps up investments in AI and product development.
Shares of the company fell 8% in extended trading, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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Here are some details:
CrowdStrike expects 2027 revenue to be between $5.91 billion and $5.96 billion, compared with its prior expectations of $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion.
First-quarter total operating expenses came in at $1.07 billion, compared with $934.3 million a year earlier.
CrowdStrike expects 2027 adjusted profit to be between $4.88 and $4.96 per share, versus its prior projection of $4.78 to $4.90.
The company has capitalized on the rise of AI in cybersecurity, an area analysts see as a major long-term tailwind.
Its platform approach, spanning endpoint protection, cloud security and identity, is designed to make customers more reliant on its ecosystem, driving both stickiness and cross-selling opportunities.
The company also announced a four-for-one stock split.
Total first-quarter revenue stood at $1.39 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.36 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.
By Faig Mahmudov