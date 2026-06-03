CrowdStrike reports higher operating expenses as AI investments gain pace

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CrowdStrike (CRWD.O), opens new tab reported a 15% jump in its first-quarter operating expenses on Wednesday, ​as the cybersecurity company ramps up ‌investments in AI and product development.

Shares of the company fell 8% in extended trading, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Here are ​some details:

CrowdStrike expects 2027 revenue ​to be between $5.91 billion and $5.96 billion, compared ⁠with its prior expectations of $5.87 billion ​to $5.93 billion.

First-quarter total operating expenses came in ​at $1.07 billion, compared with $934.3 million a year earlier.

CrowdStrike expects 2027 adjusted profit to be between $4.88 and $4.96 ​per share, versus its prior projection ​of $4.78 to $4.90.

The company has capitalized on the rise ‌of ⁠AI in cybersecurity, an area analysts see as a major long-term tailwind.

Its platform approach, spanning endpoint protection, cloud security and ​identity, is ​designed to ⁠make customers more reliant on its ecosystem, driving both stickiness ​and cross-selling opportunities.

The company also ​announced ⁠a four-for-one stock split.

Total first-quarter revenue stood at $1.39 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate ⁠of $1.36 ​billion, according to data ​compiled by LSEG.

News.Az