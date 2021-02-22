Azerbaijan to begin construction of new road to liberated Kalbajar in March

The construction of a road to the liberated Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan will start in March 2021, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov said on Monday.

According to Mammadov, the road project is currently being developed.

He noted that the president of Azerbaijan has instructed the Agency to restore roads leading to the country’s liberated territories as soon as possible.

“The new road to Kalbajar will run along the Ganja-Goygol route. The road project has been developed for about two months. The construction of the road will be carried out jointly with a Turkish company,” Mammadov added.

News.Az