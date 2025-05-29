News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
12.3°C
54.1°F
Feels like:
8.6°C
8.6°F
| Light rain
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Kalbajar
Tag:
Kalbajar
The Great Return isn’t just rebuilding cities — it’s restoring justice
28 Nov 2025-10:30
Azerbaijan resettles more families in liberated Kalbajar
26 Nov 2025-10:20
Azerbaijani president shares post on anniversary of Kalbajar liberation -
VIDEO
25 Nov 2025-10:01
Azerbaijan marks five years since Kalbajar’s liberation from Armenian occupation
25 Nov 2025-09:25
Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar welcomes another group of former IDPs
15 Sep 2025-10:39
Azerbaijan’s president attends opening ceremony of small hydropower plants in Kalbajar
21 Aug 2025-21:45
Azerbaijan's president meets with Kalbajar residents, presents apartment keys
21 Aug 2025-20:54
Azerbaijani president and first lady review development projects in Kalbajar
21 Aug 2025-20:01
President Aliyev: Kalbajar is now becoming one of world’s most scenic cities
21 Aug 2025-12:37
Azerbaijani serviceman injured in landmine blast in Kalbajar
29 May 2025-17:29
Latest News
Artemis II astronauts enter moon’s 'sphere of influence' for historic flyby
Myanmar leader faces genocide case in Indonesia
Six injured in Iranian attack on Kuwait
Singer Ten parts ways with SM Entertainment
Nigerian army rescues 31 worshippers after Easter church abduction
Qatar Airways operates 25 India evacuation flights
Champions League quarterfinals: Fixtures, storylines & team news
Iran says dozens killed, including six children, in overnight US-Israeli air raids -
PHOTO
US-Israeli strikes kill Iran's air defense academy commander
Pepsi drops Wireless Festival over Kanye West
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31