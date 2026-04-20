Switzerland eyes gradual shift away from Microsoft software

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Switzerland is planning to gradually reduce its reliance on Microsoft products as part of a long-term strategy aimed at strengthening digital sovereignty and addressing concerns over data security, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A spokesperson for the Federal Chancellery said the government intends to “reduce its dependency on Microsoft, step by step and in the long term.”

The move comes despite the recent deployment of Microsoft 365 across roughly 54,000 workstations within the federal administration, indicating a strategic shift in approach.

The decision reflects a broader debate over dependence on major technology companies and the protection of sensitive government data. Earlier efforts to explore alternative solutions reportedly faced resistance internally, with some officials describing them as unnecessary experimentation.

A recent feasibility study concluded that a transition to open-source software is viable, suggesting it could give authorities greater control and flexibility over their digital infrastructure. Germany has been cited as an example, with the state of Schleswig-Holstein already moving parts of its administration to open-source systems.

Swiss authorities are also examining similar approaches, as open-source platforms allow users to modify and develop software independently of large technology corporations.

The financial aspect of the issue has also attracted attention. According to a previous investigation, Switzerland’s federal government and cantons have spent more than 1.1 billion Swiss francs (about $1.4 billion) on Microsoft licensing over the past decade.

News.Az