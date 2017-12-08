Azerbaijan to launch second regular cargo flight to Japan

Azerbaijan's Silk Way West Airlines will launch direct cargo flights to the Kansai International Airport of Japan starting from December 29, according to the Japanese website Aviation Wire.

The flight will be carried out by Silk Way's Boeing 747-400 or Boeing 747-8F once a week on Fridays, Trend reports.

Silk Way West Airlines previously launched direct cargo flights between Baku and the Japanese city of Komatsu.

The first flight from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the Komatsu Airport carried aboard some 34 tons of commercial cargo.

