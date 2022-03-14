Azerbaijan ups excise tax on alcoholic beverages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Excise taxes on excisable goods imported into Azerbaijan have been increased, News.az reports.

Thus, the excise rate on non-denatured ethyl alcohol (with an alcohol concentration of 80% by volume or more, with an alcohol concentration of less than 80% by volume and non-denatured ethyl alcohol) was increased from 5.2 to 6 manats per 1 liter.



The excise rate was increased from 7.2 to 8 manats per 1 liter for spirit tinctures obtained by distillation of grape wine or grape crystals, and from 11.2 to 12 manats per 1 liter for whiskey.

