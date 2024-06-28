Azerbaijan will continue to play more active role in addressing global issues: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will continue to play a more active role in addressing global issues, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, News.Az reports.

As a follow up to COP29 Azerbaijan will host World Environment Day in 2026 with UNEP, along with the World Urban Forum with UN Habitat. Azerbaijan will continue to play more active role in addressing global issues as it switches to more global foreign policy since the end of… pic.twitter.com/ZgVyWSrpvN — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) June 27, 2024

Hajiyev pointed out that Azerbaijan would host the World Environment Day in 2026.“As a follow-up to COP29 Azerbaijan will host World Environment Day in 2026 with UNEP, along with the World Urban Forum with UN Habitat. Azerbaijan will continue to play a more active role in addressing global issues as it switches to more global foreign policy since the end of conflict and brings the entire world to the South Caucasus,” the presidential aide said.

News.Az