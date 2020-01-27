Azerbaijani Airlines temporarily suspends flights to China

"This is explained by the low demand due to holidays in this country. So, like in previous years, beginning in February, the flights to the Chinese capital will be suspended and resumed from March 8," according to AZAL.
News.Az
Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) said Monday that it will suspend flights to the Chinese capital from February.
"This is explained by the low demand due to holidays in this country. So, like in previous years, beginning in February, the flights to the Chinese capital will be suspended and resumed from March 8," according to AZAL.
News.Az