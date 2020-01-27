Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Airlines temporarily suspends flights to China

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani Airlines temporarily suspends flights to China

Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) said Monday that it will suspend flights to the Chinese capital from February.

"This is explained by the low demand due to holidays in this country. So, like in previous years, beginning in February, the flights to the Chinese capital will be suspended and resumed from March 8," according to AZAL.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      