Azerbaijani delegation attends ICAO international conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) held the tenth Conference on holding multilateral air services negotiations (ICAN/2017) in the city of Colombo (Sri Lanka).

426 delegates from 66 states and 1 international organization participated in the Conference. Within five days 456 negotiations and meetings were held, during which 420 bilateral documents were signed and initialed.

The delegation of the State Administration of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Azerbaijan headed by the Director of the Administration Arif Mammadov held negotiations with the delegations of civil aviation of 15 countries. The texts of the Intergovernmental Air Services Agreements were agreed at the level of civil aviation experts with the delegations from Australia, Kenya, New Zealand, Thailand and the Seychelles.

Negotiations on the operation of air transport were held with delegations representing Turkey, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

The negotiations with the Azerbaijani side also involved an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az