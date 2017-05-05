Azerbaijani FM: Impossible to defeat terrorism without cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov believes that it is impossible to defeat terrorism without cooperation.

“My country suffered from terrible terror. We will not be able to defeat terrorism without cooperation,” said the minister addressing a panel session titled “Promoting Dialogue and Building Bridges as a Tool to Preventing Violent Extremism”, which was held as part of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku May 5.



Azerbaijan attaches great importance to multicultural dialogue, he noted.



Mammadyarov recalled that Azerbaijan declared 2016 the “Year of Multiculturalism” and 2017 the “Year of Islamic Solidarity”.



The Azerbaijani FM said sports and education are essential in eradicating extremism.



“If a young person does not have social protection, various extremist groups will draw him or her to their path. Extremism sometimes stands in the center of conflicts. When we’re talking about resolving conflicts, we must do it by making coordinated efforts against violent extremism. I think this conference will create good conditions for new ideas. The international community must keep working in this direction. Today we can build bridges by developing dialogue,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az