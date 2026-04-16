Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Latest updates

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nancy Guthrie remains missing as the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has stepped up its presence both in her neighborhood and in the area where her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni live, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Patrol activity in these neighborhoods has increased following complaints that a YouTube personality has been harassing local residents.

It is informed that on Monday, April 13, representatives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department attended a recent homeowners’ association meeting in Guthrie’s Catalina Foothills neighborhood.

Neighbors complained of an unnamed YouTuber “harassing residents in the area.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES EU says Google should allow rivals access to search data

Teen killed, two injured in Long Island park shooting

Prosecutor accuses Maradona’s medical team of fatal negligence

Icelandair under investigation after low-altitude sightseeing flight - VIDEO

PCSD confirmed that they have also received similar complaints from Guthrie’s daughter Annie in relation to her neighborhood. The department has increased patrols in both areas due to those complaints.

Nancy Guthrie remains missing

The 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie has been missing for more than 70 days. She was last seen on the evening of January 1 at a family dinner hosted by daughter Annie.

The following day, Nancy was reported missing after friends noticed her absence from her regular church service.

Investigators searched her property and found blood droplets on her front porch and tampered with security cameras.

DNA test results determined that the blood stains were a match for the missing grandmother.

Days after her disappearance, investigators were able to uncover footage from Guthrie’s front doorbell camera. Photos and video showed a masked, armed man tampering with the recording device in the early morning hours of February 1.

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack,” the FBI’s Phoenix division announced via X on February 12.

The unidentified suspect remains at large as the Guthrie family increased the “reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

Guthrie family issues urgent plea

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have continued to plead with the public for information that could lead to their mother’s return.

The NBC host — who returned to work in New York on April 6 — issued an emotional message via Instagram.

“We still believe in a miracle,” she said on February 24. “We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves…If this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

News.Az