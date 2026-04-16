Tragedy in Kahramanmaraş: school shooting leaves nine dead and thirteen wounded - VIDEO

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A devastating armed attack carried out by a 14-year-old student at Aysel Çalık Middle School in Kahramanmaraş has resulted in the deaths of nine people, including eight students and one teacher.

The massacre occurred just a day after a similar school shooting in Şanlıurfa, sending shockwaves across Turkey, News.Az reports, citing TRT Haber.

Local authorities report that the assailant, an 8th-grade student at the school, entered two separate 5th-grade classrooms and opened fire before turning the weapon on himself during the ensuing chaos. The attacker is confirmed to be among the deceased.

Preliminary investigations suggest the shooter was the son of a former police officer and is believed to have used his father's service weapons to carry out the assault. In the immediate aftermath, the student's father, Uğur Mersinli, was arrested as part of the ongoing judicial process.

High-ranking officials, including the Ministers of Interior, National Education, Justice, and Health, traveled to the scene to coordinate the response. Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi has deployed eight inspectors to investigate every dimension of the security breach, while the Ministry of Health confirmed that 13 people are currently being treated for injuries.

To ensure the integrity of the investigation, the Kahramanmaraş Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has assigned seven prosecutors to the case and issued a strict media broadcast ban. Justice Minister Akın Gürlek emphasized that the legal proceedings are being handled with extreme sensitivity to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Governor Ünlüer also addressed the public to dismiss social media rumors of coordinated attacks at other schools, clarifying that this was an isolated incident specific to Aysel Çalık Middle School. As the community mourns, the government has promised a transparent investigation into how the minor gained access to the firearms and the motives behind the tragic event.

News.Az