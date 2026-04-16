Teen killed, two injured in Long Island park shooting

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A 15-year-old boy has been killed and two other individuals injured following a gang-related shooting at Eisenhower Park on Long Island, New York State, according to police.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that the incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the vicinity of Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder stated that invitations to a barbecue gathering at the park had been circulated among gang members via social media.

During the event, a dispute broke out between two individuals, which escalated into gunfire, Ryder said.

The 15-year-old victim, along with two others, was struck by the gunshots. All three were transported to a nearby hospital, where the teenager was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Ryder noted that the two other victims underwent surgery late Wednesday night and were reported to be in stable condition. Their ages have not been disclosed.

Police confirmed that two individuals, both found to be carrying weapons, were taken into custody. However, details regarding potential charges and the identities of the suspects have not yet been made public.

A large police presence responded to the scene Wednesday night, with patrol vehicles lining surrounding roads and a helicopter monitoring the area from above.

News.Az