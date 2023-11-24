Azerbaijani products showcased at Halal Expo in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The companies producing halal food in Azerbaijan are showcasing their products at Halal Expo held as part of the World Halal Summit in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

Organized by Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), Azerbaijan's stand features meat and meat products of four companies.

As part of the visit to Istanbul, the KOBIA delegation also participated in the World Halal Summit held under the theme "A Gateway to Global Halal Economy: Unveiling the Potentials".

Addressing the summit, KOBIA Chairman of the Board Orkhan Mammadov informed about the support and services provided by the agency to SMEs, as well as the Azerbaijan Halal Business and Tourism Forum, which is planned to be held in Baku in 2024 under the organization of KOBIA.

He said KOBIA is represented at the Halal Summit held regularly in Tatarstan. “This enables Azerbaijani SMEs to promote their products and establish relations with their colleagues from other countries. An exhibition of halal products will be organized as part of the forum to be held in Baku next year,” Mammadov added.

News.Az