Azerbaijan’s economy minister attends opening session of EBRD Board of Governors

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on Thursday participated in the opening session of the EBRD Board of Governors.

The session took place as part of the annual meeting of the EBRD in London, News.Az reports.

“Discussions during the session focused on the efficient use of economic resources in the context of global developments, the establishment of infrastructure to support climate action, digital transformation, investments in modern business solutions, the adoption of advanced industrial policy practices, ensuring social protection,” Minister Jabbarov wrote on X.

