Azerbaijan's non-oil export grows by over 11%

The non-oil export in Azerbaijan amounted to over $29.3 billion in January-October this year, exports in the non-oil sector amounted to $2.7 billion, according to the November edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 11.1 percent compared to the first ten months of 2022. During the January-October, the export of food products was equal to $706.9 million.

During the first 10 months of the current year, the export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and electricity increased by 2.9 times, the export of plastic and its products by 24.6 percent, the export of ferrous metal products by 19.8 percent, and the export of fruits and vegetables by 11.5 percent.

Non-oil exports in October of this year increased by 15.4 percent and amounted to $278.2 million. Exports of food products amounted to $90.6 million with an increase of 24.1 percent, and exports of non-food products amounted to $187.7 million with an increase of 11.6 percent.

News.Az