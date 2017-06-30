Azerbaijan’s pavilion at EXPO 2017 among top visited

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s pavilion has ranked fourth in terms of attendance at EXPO 2017 International Exhibition in Astana since its opening, said a message posted on the E

EXPO 2017 International Exhibition is being held from June 10 to September 10 in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, Trend reports.

The main topic of EXPO 2017 is “Energy of the Future”.

The main pavilions and discussions at the exhibition are devoted to the latest developments and projects in green energy, energy saving, energy efficiency, reduction of emissions, etc.

The pavilions of Russia, Uzbekistan and India ranked first, second and third, respectively, in terms of attendance at EXPO 2017.

Among the 10 most popular pavilions are Plaza de Africa and the pavilions of Egypt, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

As of June 27, 425,377 people attended the exhibition since its opening.

Around 120 countries, 18 international organizations, and the biggest international corporations are taking part in the exhibition. Presidents of many countries are expected to attend the exhibition.

The EXPO events have been held since 1851.

News.Az

