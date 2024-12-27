Azerbaijan’s president approves 2025 state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev on Friday approved the law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025,” which was adopted by the country’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) on December 16.

The law outlines the state's financial plans for 2025, with total revenues projected at 38.3 billion manat ($22.5 billion) and expenditures set at 41.4 billion manat ($24.3 billion), News.Az reports.This includes centralized revenues of 37.5 billion manat ($22.05 billion) and local revenues of 793.9 million manat ($467 million), while centralized expenditures will total 40.6 billion manat ($23.8 billion) and local expenditures will amount to 799.2 million manat ($470.1 million).Following the approval, President Aliyev signed a decree addressing several aspects related to the implementation of the law. The decree includes the allocation of funds at the subdivision level of the administrative classification for state-funded organizations and activities receiving financial assistance.

News.Az