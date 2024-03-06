Azerbaijan's SOCAR shows interest in trading Congolese oil and oil products

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf and Personal Representative of the President of the Republic of the Congo for Strategic Issues and International Negotiations Francoise Joly have discussed the opportunities of trade in oil and oil products of the African state, News.az reports citing SOCAR.

"During the March 5 meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan's worldwide energy ambitions were detailed. The presentation discussed SOCAR's efforts in many nations and cooperation ventures with other organizations. Discussions highlighted prospective collaboration opportunities in the oil and gas sector, including topics such as oil and oil product commerce. Furthermore, the participants discussed thoughts on human capital development and other areas of mutual interest," SOCAR said.

News.Az