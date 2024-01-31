Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves amount to $68.5B last year

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves amount to $68.5B last year

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves increased by 17% to $68.5 billion last year, said Taleh Kazimov, the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, during a press conference on the interest rate corridor parameters, News.Az reports. 

The governor also highlighted a 29.1 percent increase in foreign exchange reserves.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      