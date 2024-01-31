Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves amount to $68.5B last year
Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves increased by 17% to $68.5 billion last year, said Taleh Kazimov, the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, during a press conference on the interest rate corridor parameters, News.Az reports.
The governor also highlighted a 29.1 percent increase in foreign exchange reserves.