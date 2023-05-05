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Strategic Currency Reserves
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Strategic Currency Reserves
Azerbaijan’s strategic reserves reach $81.5B, far above foreign debt
29 Oct 2025-17:33
Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves rise to $77.7 billion
17 Sep 2025-13:12
Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves amount to $68.5B last year
31 Jan 2024-09:41
Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves reached USD 66 bn - Assistant to President
05 May 2023-00:46
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