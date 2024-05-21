Baku, Beijing eye developing Middle Corridor for faster cargo transportation between China, Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the visit to China, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov met with Administrator of National Railway Administration China Liu Zhenfang to discuss prospects for cooperation, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on the strengthening cooperation between countries aimed at development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor - Middle Corridor for faster and safer transportation of goods between China and Europe.The event also hailed a significant increase in the number of trains running on this corridor and the volume of freight transported.The meeting also featured a presentation on the activity of "Azerbaijan Railways", as well as the current state and growth prospects of cargo transportation from China to Europe and vice versa through the corridors passing through Azerbaijan.

News.Az